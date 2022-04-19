NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is launching three roadside beautification programs. NMDOT has contracted with two private companies for the first program that launched April 18.

Monday, April 18, the companies started cleaning up a stretch of I-25 from La Bajada, south of Santa Fe, to Los Lunas. A separate company will work on a stretch of I-25 from the Texas border and work north past Las Cruces. The private contracts are paid for with the $10 million American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by the state for roadside beautification.

“We know New Mexicans and out of state visitors are sick of the roadside litter plaguing our state. I can assure you, the NMDOT shares the same sentiment,” State Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said in a statement.

NMDOT renewed its partnership and contract with the New Mexico Corrections Department. This litter program will begin this summer and is paid for through state funding.

Another litter program will begin by the end of the summer. The program allows a private company to hire temporary workers to work in small groups with an NMDOT supervisor overseeing. This program will be funded through ARPA funds.

For more information visit dot.nm.gov or tossnomasnm.com.