SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Public Safety now has a new, secured storage facility in Santa Fe. Officials held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for the $15.2 million, 31,000 square foot facility.

The new facility will give employees a safe and secure place to receive, catalog and preserve vital records and evidence used by law enforcement across New Mexico. “This building to me represents; commitment, progress and innovation. In my view, this facility is an investment in public safety across New Mexico,” NMDPS Cabinet Secretary Jason Bowie said.

Construction is also underway on a new, modern forensic lab for DPS. Officials say they hope to have that facility completed later this year.