NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s headquarters building is closed Friday due to a gas leak. The building is located at 4491 Cerrillos Road.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Beloved lions will soon be leaving the ABQ BioPark
- New Mexico: NMSU hosts its second Esports invitational
- Crime: Albuquerque man accused of robbing restaurant, trying to rob city workers
- KRQE Investigates: Neighbors claim accused killer shot through ceiling weeks before murders
Officials say the leak was discovered late Thursday afternoon. The New Mexico State Police District 1 Office, at the same address, will remain open for business Friday.