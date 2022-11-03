SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want to kick the habit of smoking or vaping, a New Mexico Department is taking part in a health-conscious event. The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) will be helping those who want to quit smoking.

Thursday, November 17, marks the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smoke Out.

“Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical compound in tobacco plants, and it’s the nicotine that keeps people using tobacco products, even when they want to stop,” said Acting Department of Health Secretary, David R. Scrase, M.D, “Our programs are U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and have been shown to help people quit their nicotine use successfully.”

Officials with NMDOH said in 2020, data showed that 16.1% of New Mexico adults are cigarette smokers, but the amount of people that use vaping products has increased. A campaign aimed at creating tobacco-free kid environments said that one in three New Mexico high school youth vapes.

The NMDOH will offer free services for those wanting to quit any type of nicotine product including coaching, nicotine patches, and more.

More information about the event can be found on NMDOH’s website.