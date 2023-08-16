NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Patrick Allen announced Wednesday the appointment of two new leaders in the department. Dawn Sanchez is being promoted to Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Miranda Durham is being promoted to Chief Medial Officer.

Sanchez holds a Master’s in Business Administration and has been with the department since 1996. She has held various roles including, Health Promotion Program Manager and Southwest Region Director. “Together, we will continue to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of New Mexicans,” Sanchez said in a release.

Dr. Durham joined the department in 2019 as the New Mexico Region Health Officer. She provided support and direction to medical staff in the region and she played a critical role to the department during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Dedicating myself to this new responsibility is an honor, and I look forward to further contributing to the department’s ongoing mission,” Dr. Durham said in a release.