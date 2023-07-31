SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the second incident this year, the New Mexico Department of Health is once again saying they’ve accidentally exposed personal information. Officials say they’re working on fixing internal security issues.

“We want to reassure the public that protecting your personal data is our top priority,” Patrick Allen, secretary for the Department of Health, said in a press release. “As part of our response to this incident, we have taken several steps to strengthen our security protocols and enhance our monitoring systems.”

The department says they sent a file to Habitat for Humanity which contained data that could expose some people’s personal information. The health department says they discovered the mistake in mid-July and don’t have any evidence that suggests the data has been misused.

The New Mexico Department of Health says they’ve notified individuals whose information may have been compromised. The department also offered an apology: “Our sincere apologies go out to anyone affected by this breach. We understand the importance of your trust and want to reiterate our commitment to safeguarding your data. We remain focused on upholding the highest standards of data security to prevent any future breaches and continue to serve you with dedication and accountability,” the department said in a press release.

Earlier this year, the department accidentally released the personal information of deceased locals. The department says individuals with questions about their privacy following the latest data release can contact the department’s chief privacy officer at privacy@doh.nm.gov.