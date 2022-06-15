NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is reminding people to leave any young wildlife they see alone. They say many wildlife babies are born in the spring so this time of year you may start to come across deer fawns, elk calves, bear cubs among other wildlife babies.

NM Game and Fish say many people run into young wildlife who are hiding or waiting for their parents to return from nearby. “You might think it has been abandoned, but in reality, the mother is typically a few hundred yards away. In most cases, the best thing to do is just leave it alone and quietly leave the area,” Department deer biologist Orrin Duvuvuei said in a release.

Duvuvuei says removing young wildlife from their environments can cost them their lives. Returning young wildlife to its habitat after being carried off by humans can be difficult and in some cases and does not work.

NM Game and Fish has guidelines to follow if you come across young wildlife: