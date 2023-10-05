SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Using finds from off-highway vehicle registrations, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is putting money towards law enforcement around New Mexico. The idea is to keep New Mexico’s off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers safe.

Since 2011, the department has put over $2.5 million in grants to law enforcement, land managers, and non-profits. Now, they’ve announced the latest round of grants to patrol open spaces and boost rider safety.

The following departments will get funding:

Bureau of Land Management (Farmington Field Office) – $8,000

United States National Forests in New Mexico (Carson, Cibola, Gila, Lincoln, and Santa Fe National Forests) – $10,000

Los Lunas Open Space Rangers – $10,000

Luna County Sheriff’s Office – $8,000

Otero County Sheriff’s Office – $15,000

Pueblo of Santa Ana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Enforcement Division – $10,000

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department – $15,000

Deming Police Department- $15,000

All of the money comes from OHV registrations. None of the funds come from the state’s general fund.

All OHVs on public lands must be registered. And all riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet and complete a safety course. More info on New Mexico’s OHV rules are at this link.