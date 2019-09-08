New Mexico Department of Corrections fought to keep 2014 report secret

(KRQE)- The public is waiting to learn how much money New Mexico’s Department of Corrections will pay their employee in a lawsuit settlement.

The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that former Behavioral Health Bureau Chief Bianca McDermott filed a lawsuit against the department for not monitoring the medical care of inmates in New Mexico’s prison system. She claims when she brought it up, she was retaliated against.

The department has refused to release the 2014 report that allegedly holds all this information despite a judge’s order. The New Mexican reports that the judge has already sanctioned the agency so severely for concealing and destroying evidence that really the only issue left to decide is how much it will pay McDermott in damages.