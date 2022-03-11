CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine, Ukrainian-Americans here in New Mexico are feeling the impact from thousands of miles away. For one family, the strikes have hit especially close to home.

In a dental practice nestled in the heart of the East Mountains, Dr. Aleksey Kozlov spends every day caring for his patients. But throughout the office are reminders of his homeland that led him to where he is now.

“I’m a Chernobyl baby, post-Soviet era,” said Dr. Kozlov. “Immigrated in ’97 to California as a religious refugee.”

He was just 10 years old when he moved to the U.S. Years later, he connected with a childhood friend, Anna, from the Ukraine who eventually became his wife.

“I remember her as a little child. She used to visit her grandmother that lived down the street in my village and then I left to the United States,” said Kozlov. “Ten years later we both grew up, and she was in the dental field, I was a lab technician in California.”

Now 25 years later, many of their family and friends remain in Ukraine. Especially over the past two weeks, he’s connected with them through social media whenever he’s not with patients, but the war became all too real as he watched his home village destroyed by missiles.

“It’s unthinkable that we are experiencing tragedy like this in the 21st century,” said Kozlov. “My village had no military bases, had no government locations, strategic buildings. It was a place of worship for many.”

Last week, as Russian forces took hold of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, missiles struck nearby villages. One of those was that of Kozlov’s family — destroying their home and killing his uncle.

“My uncle whose house has been struck by a rocket in the village, the shrapnel went through his heart,” said Kozlov, adding that his uncle died immediately. “He was a deacon in the local church so the house that got demolished was a place of refuge for many.”

From more than 6,000 miles away, he says the impact of every bomb and bullet is just as profound here in New Mexico, as the urge to fight back becomes stronger. “For the last two weeks, it’s been difficult where I have had these feelings of like, ‘okay, do I deploy to Ukraine to help out my brethren?'” said Kozlov.

Still, Kozlov says in his heart, he’s a healer. That’s what he’ll continue doing from afar, while also helping his first home in any way he can.

“That’s my kind of vow to my patients in the East Mountains that I’ll take care of them,” said Kozlov. “And by them coming here, they will take care of my people back in Ukraine.”

Kozlov is also working to raise funds for humanitarian aid to those in Ukraine. They’re working directly with churches that are providing emergency aid and shelter for those displaced, cutting out any third parties. Those interested in helping can donate online.