New Mexico dentist giving away major smile makeover

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces dentist is looking for someone in need of a new smile.

For a second year, Dr. Bryce Heiner of Oral and Facial Surgery of New Mexico is running his Smile Again Program, giving away a major smile makeover. He’s asking people to apply only if their problems are severe.

“We’re looking for a patient that has a need for so much dental work that even if we were to invest money into fillings and crowns and root canals, their mouth is non-restorable, or, in other words, it can’t be fixed,” Dr. Bryce Heiner said.

Last year’s recipient was Cande Laney, a retired police sergeant who said she had been embarrassed by her teeth since she was kicked by a horse as a child. Dr. Heiner replaced Laney’s teeth with permanent implants, normally a $50,000 procedure.

People in the Dona Ana County area can apply through Friday. To apply, click here.