NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has set the schedule of delinquent property tax auctions for December. The auctions take place when both a county and a state are unable to collect delinquent taxes on properties. The current auctions are planned for the following dates and locations:
- Union County
- 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 200 Court Street, Clayton, NM
- Colfax County
- 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at 230 North 3rd Street, Raton, NM
- Luna County
- 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Luna County Administration Building, 700 S. Silver Ave., Deming, NM
- Luna County
- 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at the Luna County Administration Building, 700 S. Silver Ave., Deming, NM
- Luna County
- 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Luna County Administration Building, 700 S. Silver Ave., Deming, NM
- Doña Ana County
- 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Doña Ana County Offices, 845 North Motel Blvd., Suite 1-260, Las Cruces, NM
For those who would like to participate, registration will take place at 8 a.m. on each auction day. For more information on the property auction and to find out when the next ones will occur, visit the Taxation and Revenue Department’s website at this link.