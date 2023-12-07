NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has set the schedule of delinquent property tax auctions for December. The auctions take place when both a county and a state are unable to collect delinquent taxes on properties. The current auctions are planned for the following dates and locations:

Union County 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 200 Court Street, Clayton, NM

Colfax County 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at 230 North 3 rd Street, Raton, NM

Luna County 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Luna County Administration Building, 700 S. Silver Ave., Deming, NM

Luna County 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at the Luna County Administration Building, 700 S. Silver Ave., Deming, NM

Luna County 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Luna County Administration Building, 700 S. Silver Ave., Deming, NM

Doña Ana County 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Doña Ana County Offices, 845 North Motel Blvd., Suite 1-260, Las Cruces, NM



For those who would like to participate, registration will take place at 8 a.m. on each auction day. For more information on the property auction and to find out when the next ones will occur, visit the Taxation and Revenue Department’s website at this link.