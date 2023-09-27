*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include an additional auction.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When the New Mexico government is unable to collect delinquent property taxes, they can auction off a property. Six of those property auctions are set for the next month.

Properties in Grant, San Juan, Curry, Roosevelt, and Socorro Counties will be up for auction. To find property descriptions and to register, go to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department’s website.

The upcoming auctions are: