*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include an additional auction.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When the New Mexico government is unable to collect delinquent property taxes, they can auction off a property. Six of those property auctions are set for the next month.
Properties in Grant, San Juan, Curry, Roosevelt, and Socorro Counties will be up for auction. To find property descriptions and to register, go to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department’s website.
The upcoming auctions are:
- Grant County. When: 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. At: 1400 Highway 180 East, Silver City
- San Juan County. When: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. At: 100 South Oliver Drive, Suite 300, Aztec
- Curry County. When: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. At: 417 Gidding Street, Clovis
- Roosevelt County. When: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. At: 109 West 1st Street, Suite 101-A, Portales
- Socorro County. When: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. At: Socorro County Annex, 198 Neel Ave., Socorro
- Socorro County. When: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. At: Socorro County Annex, 198 Neel Ave., Socorro
- Taos County. When: 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. At: 105 Albright Street, Suite G, Taos.