Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New Mexico DAs request funding for more attorneys

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State district attorneys say they need more help inside the courtroom to affect the crime surge New Mexico is experiencing.

At a Legislative Finance Committee meeting Thursday, the DAs asked the legislature for more funding and more incentives to help keep attorneys in their districts. Attorneys say it’s a continuous process of people coming in and moving on to private practices where they make more money.

They say the proposed solutions are short-term, but necessary to tackle crime.

“What we can do short term, unfortunately short, is just we need to ask you for more money; we need to expand, we need to build…but we’ve got to get there.”

Attorneys say possible solutions include loan repayments, tax breaks, and fellowship programs for university students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss