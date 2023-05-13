ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students with the National Dance Institute (NDI) New Mexico performed Saturday night. The show raised money for the organization.

Around 400 dancers hit the stage for the institute’s largest annual fundraiser, which is called ‘Got Jazz.‘ The program featured the many different decades of jazz and the legends who’ve defined the genre.

The annual fundraiser raises more than a quarter of the institute’s yearly budget, and those funds go toward state-wide programs.

“We have students come back to us, our alumni, say how much the program has meant to them, that NDI has become a second home and has given them the life skills to let them be anything they want to be in their lives,” said Outreach Programs Director Jackie Burns.

NDI has held programs in New Mexico for nearly 30 years.