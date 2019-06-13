New Mexico dams receive ‘poor’ and ‘unsatisfactory ratings’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is learning which of New Mexico’s dams are at the highest risk of failing due to the massive snowmelt. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Abiquiu, El Vado Dam, and the Nambe Falls Dam have all received “poor” or “unsatisfactory” ratings from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Over 200 New Mexican dams were labeled as “poor” while eight received an “unsatisfactory” rating which is the lowest. The Dam Safety Bureau for the Office of the State Engineer regulates 298 of New Mexico’s 400 dams.

While the national report does not list specific problems with dams, however, the chief of Dam Safety Bureau for the Office of the State Engineer told the New Mexican that changing regulatory standards play a role in this.

Officials estimate it would take $250 million to rehabilitate all of the dams under state oversight. However, the creation of a dam safety fund won’t be possible until the legislative session in January.