New Mexico dairy farmer calls out Joaquin Phoenix for Oscar acceptance speech

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Actor In A Leading Role award for ‘Joker’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico dairy farmer who calls herself, ‘The Milkmaid,’ is calling out an Oscar winner.

She’s taking exception to something Joaquin Phoenix said in his acceptance speech about dairy farmers. Like many celebrities, Phoenix used his win to make a statement, but one local farmer says the actor hasn’t done his research.

The actor used his Academy Award win for the movie ‘Joker’ as a platform to advocate for veganism.

“We feel to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. and then we take her milk that intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal,” said Phoenix.

His stance on dairy farming has New Mexico farmers up in arms. “I just wish before a celebrity used their platform to make a statement about something, I wish that they would research both sides of a conversation,” says Tara Vander Dussen.

Following the actor’s speech, fifth-generation New Mexico dairy farmer Tara Vander Dussesn took to social media to call out the actor.

“I would just invite someone like Joaquin Phoenix out to a dairy farm before making a statement like that,” Vander Dussen says.

The eastern New Mexico farmer says every practice they implement, including artificial insemination, is in the best interest of the cows and calves.

“It really goes back to safety of the cows and it’s a practice that is because we want to take better care of our cows,” Vander Dussen says.

Vander Dussen believes dairy farming is becoming a more sustainable practice. “We’re moving forward and being more environmentally sustainable on how we’re focusing on improving our soil health, improving our water quality,” said Vander Dussen.

That Facebook video has been up for just a day now and already has nearly 3,000 views. In his acceptance speech, Joaquin Phoenix also touched on gender and racial inequality and Native American rights.