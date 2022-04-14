NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of six New Mexico dairies have filed a class-action lawsuit claiming milk prices were intentionally suppressed at their expense. The half dozen dairies say Dairy Farmers of America and several major co-ops conspired to depress the prices dairy farmers received for their raw milk. They say that created larger profits for products like cheese, yogurt, and milk powder.

The farmers say as a result of the low prices, some were forced to file bankruptcy, liquidate assets, or stop the dairy business altogether. The 6 dairy’s are seeking damages.