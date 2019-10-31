Live Now
New Mexico dad carves intricate ‘Yoda’ pumpkin

New Mexico

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico dad who got a lot of attention for his extravagant snowmen also carves pumpkins.

Alan Wolfard carved an image of Yoda into a pumpkin. He says he drew it on the pumpkin by hand, scored the lines, then carved Yoda out using craft knives. The intricate carving took him about two and a half hours.

The crazy thing — it’s only Wolfard’s second time carving a pumpkin. Wolfard says he would much rather work with snow.

Back in January, he created an 8-foot tall Batman out of snow.

