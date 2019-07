RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A father accused of killing his son, who has managed to stay out of jail time and time again, is back behind bars.

Richard Soto is accused of beating his 2-year-old to death in Ruidoso last year. The boy died days later.

Both Judges Daniel Bryant and Angie Schneider denied requests to lock him up until trial. But now, he’s been hit with a new perjury charge.

Police say Soto surrendered Friday afternoon.