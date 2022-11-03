SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe-based company that offers an alternative to traditional cremation is expanding. They are making connections with a company in another country.
Parting Stone takes ashes from cremations and turns them into solidified stones.
Now, the company is partnering with Australian company InvoCare which runs more than 290 funeral homes and 17 cemeteries.
“We’re going to build a Parting Stone laboratory in Australia that is very similar to the one that we have here in Santa Fe to expand our services to their human and pet market,” said Parting Stone Founder and CEO Justin Crowe.
It’s part of a $2 million investment InvoCare is making in both Australia and the United States.