SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico is establishing a new prescription drug price task force under a new executive order signed Thursday. According to a news release, the task force will “analyze and report solutions to manager and minimize the costs of prescriptions for New Mexicans.”

By the end of August, the task force is expected to issue a report to the Governor summarizing data it reviewed, while also recommending “potential solutions to reduce the price of prescription drugs. Some of the data the group is expected to analyze includes development, pricing, distribution and the purchase of prescription drugs.

According to the executive order, the task force will be comprised of five people. That includes New Mexico’s Superintendent of Insurance, a licensed New Mexico physician, a licensed pharmacist in New Mexico, a patient advocate and a professional in the health insurance industry. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in charge of appointing those members to the task force.