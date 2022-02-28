NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s courts are scaling back their COVID restrictions. Starting March 21, masks and face coverings will not be required to enter a courthouse.
Story continues below
- Crime: Teen accused of luring man in robbery scheme to remain in jail until trial
- Community: Student killed in shooting near West Mesa High School identified
- Education: Eldorado HS teacher separates masked students from un-masked
- Sports: New Mexico State Aggies’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970
However, masks will still be needed for anyone inside a courtroom or jury area, and staff will continue to ask health screening questions before entry. Court employees and judges must also still wear a mask when interacting with the public. Social distancing rules will also be reduced from six feet to three feet.