NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s courts are scaling back their COVID restrictions. Starting March 21, masks and face coverings will not be required to enter a courthouse.

However, masks will still be needed for anyone inside a courtroom or jury area, and staff will continue to ask health screening questions before entry. Court employees and judges must also still wear a mask when interacting with the public. Social distancing rules will also be reduced from six feet to three feet.