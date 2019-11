ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico Supreme Court Justice wants more funding for the state’s court system.

Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil and other court officials are asking for an almost 9% from the state’s general fund. Officials say the money would be used to hire five new district judges and expand pretrial services that supervise those awaiting trial as well as improve security.

If approved, the judiciary will receive almost $200 next fiscal year.