SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Court of Appeals, which is in charge of re-examining cases, has a new chief judge. Tuesday, Judge Jennifer L. Attrep was sworn in, and she announced the focus of the court moving forward.

“My focus will be attaining sufficient resources and examining our court processes to reduce the time it takes to resolve appeals so the court can better serve the public,” Attrep said in a press release. Attrep joins nine other judges to make up the Court of Appeals.

Attrep replaces Judge J. Miles Hanisee, who had been chief judge since 2019. Attrep, from Los Alamos, has been on the Court of Appeals since 2018.

Broadly speaking, the Court of Appeals offers the only second chance for most cases in New Mexico. If parties don’t agree with the outcome of a court case, they can appeal. When that happens, the Court of Appeals will re-hear the case and the parties get a second chance argue their position.