New Mexico couple searching for family of missing urn

An east mountain couple found something that a family may be looking for, for weeks. They said they found an urn with ashes stored inside of it on the side of the road.

Mark and Mikki Chavez said they’ve driven past it near their east mountain home off New Mexico 217 and Camino Viejo just outside Edgewood for more than a month now. They’ve always wondered what it was exactly and how it got there. So they decided to take a closer look last week.

“When I picked it up, I noticed it weighed a lot, so when I looked inside I thought someone had put cement in it,” said Mikki. “But then I poked my finger in it and realized what it was.”

They discovered it was something much more than just a vase. It’s an urn with ashes in it. They believe it might have been stolen and then tossed on the side of the road after the thieves pried open the lid and realized what it was.

“Shock and disbelief and then I was at a loss with what I could do with it,” said Mikki. “But I knew I couldn’t leave it out here on the road.”

The couple said they didn’t want to turn it into police because they’re worried it’ll be stuck in an evidence locker. So they posted on social media about it, but say no one has claimed it. Until then, they say they’ll take good care of it and have it waiting for the family.

“I would like to reunite it with its family,” said Mikki. “I mean by as elaborate as the urn is. Somebody took some care with this individual.”

The couple said if anyone knows who this urn belongs to, to contact KRQE and the station will pass your information on to them.