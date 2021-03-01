New Mexico restaurant perfecting a new ketchup recipe

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico restaurant is trying its hand at making a new ketchup recipe specifically for hot dogs. At Year of the Dog in Raton, a lot of their homemade sauces and toppings are from scratch so making a new ketchup seemed like a no-brainer.

Mahasin and Naemon Thurman own the gourmet hot dog restaurant. It started as a street cart in Trinidad, Colorado but in 2020 they opened up a walk-up restaurant. The Thurman’s believe ketchup gets a bad rap and wanted to see if they can give the condiment a makeover.

Their new ketchup is a bit thicker and darker than regular ketchup and is made to spice up a regular hot dog and mature your taste buds. “Kids love ketchup, so it’s like taking their nostalgic condiment and allowing them to still be adults about putting ketchup on everything that kids like,” said Naemon.

The hot dog ketchup and all of their other sauces will be available at the restaurant and for sale once they have the recipe perfected and packaging ready to go. They want to launch in the community first, so they are hoping to bring the ketchup to either the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market or to the Albuquerque metro. The goal is to eventually ship nationwide.

Mahasin is also in the running for a favorite chef contest online, if she wins they plan on using the prize money to help package and produce the new ketchup as well as their other menu items.