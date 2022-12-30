NEW MEXICO (KRQE/KLAS) – A Hobbs couple was killed in a hit-and-run in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was reported they were crossing a busy road against a “don’t walk” signal.

William Baxter Junior, 44, and Kristie Baxter, 51, were crossing the street at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday night. While crossing, police alleged 28-year-old Mykael Terrell ran into them and took off.

William Baxter died on the scene, and Kristie Baxter at the hospital.

Story continues below:

Terrell was eventually found and charged with DUI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.