NEW MEXICO (KRQE/KLAS) – A Hobbs couple was killed in a hit-and-run in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was reported they were crossing a busy road against a “don’t walk” signal.

William Baxter Junior, 44, and Kristie Baxter, 51, were crossing the street at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday night. While crossing, police alleged 28-year-old Mykael Terrell ran into them and took off.

William Baxter died on the scene, and Kristie Baxter at the hospital.

Terrell was eventually found and charged with DUI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.