NEW MEXICO (KRQE/KLAS) – A Hobbs couple was killed in a hit-and-run in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was reported they were crossing a busy road against a “don’t walk” signal.
William Baxter Junior, 44, and Kristie Baxter, 51, were crossing the street at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday night. While crossing, police alleged 28-year-old Mykael Terrell ran into them and took off.
William Baxter died on the scene, and Kristie Baxter at the hospital.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon
- New Mexico: Body camera footage shows people living in horse barns at Downs at Expo New Mexico
- Business: New Mexico chocolate shop featured in Yelp’s ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the U.S.
- National: PHOTOS: Prominent people that passed away in 2022
Terrell was eventually found and charged with DUI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.