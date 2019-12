DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico couple is facing charges after being reported by El Paso medical staff.

Idali Ortiz-Munoz, 21, and Christian De La Torre, 23, are suspected of breaking their two-month-old’s collarbone, ribs and arm.

According to court documents, De La Torre allegedly grabbed the infant tightly around the ribs and shook her, while Ortiz-Munoz is accused of breaking the infant’s arm.

Both are being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.