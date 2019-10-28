Live Now
New Mexico counties experience property tax bill delays

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Property tax bills in San Juan County have been delayed longer than expected.

The delay in many counties is happening because voters must first decide on mill levy questions during the election on Nov. 5, and county officials say the outcome will impact taxes. Tax bills cannot be mailed out until the results are in.

Bills will be postmarked by Dec. 3, and first-half or complete payment due dates have been pushed back to Jan. 10. After that, they will be considered delinquent.

