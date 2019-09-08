New Mexico could lose $125M in defense projects to build border wall

(KRQE)- New Mexico could soon lose millions in defense project funding as it could be used to now pay for the president’s border wall.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that back in March, the defense department put two state projects on hold so funding could be diverted to build the wall. The two put on hold, an $85 million project to construct an unmanned aerial training facility at Holloman Air Force Base, and a $40 million project for an information systems facility at White Sands Missile Range.

Putting these projects on hold so funds could be reallocated to fund the border wall is estimated to cost New Mexico $125 million of the $187 million the state had at stake.