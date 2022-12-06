NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A New Mexico Corrections Department employee is getting a lot of money from the state after filing a complaint for gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace. Veronica Bernal Martin started working as a correctional unit manager at Springer Correctional Center in 2019.

According to the complaint, while working there, she witnessed female staff members being harassed by Major Robert Gonzales and experienced sex discrimination herself. After learning about an inappropriate relationship between an SCC Sergent towards an inmate, she took down a statement from the inmate and reported it.

However, she became the subject of the investigation, and it was alleged Bernal Martin forced the inmate into writing a false statement. Bernal Martin was fired, which led to the complaint. The state recently settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay Bernal Martin $479,000 and give her a new position. Bernal Martin is now employed at the New Mexico Correctional Facility in Las Cruces.