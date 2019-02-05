New Mexico

New Mexico cop accused of driving drunk, crashing patrol car

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - An Alamogordo police officer is accused of driving drunk, crashing and leaving the scene. 

Police say Officer Michael Diaf crashed into a traffic sign at Fifth and Cuba while driving a patrol car, then took off without reporting it. 

He's being charged with an aggravated DWI, meaning he was at least twice the legal limit. He's also charged with leaving the scene, as well as negligent use of a deadly weapon because police say he was allegedly drunk while carrying his service gun. 

Diaf had been with the department for seven months after transferring from State Police. He's now on administrative leave.

