New Mexico continues to lead U.S. pecan production

Doña Ana County is the highest pecan-producing county in the state. Pecan production in New Mexico is forecast at a record high 97 million pounds for 2019, which is the highest in the nation. (Photo courtesy NMDA)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is leading the nation when it comes to pecan production. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, pecan production in New Mexico is at a record high of 97 million pounds. This is a 6% increase from 2018.

Georgia is forecasted as second in the nation with 76 million pounds of pecans, followed by Texas at 47 million pounds.

This year the United States is forecasted to have 281 million pounds of pecans, which is a 21% increase compared to last year.