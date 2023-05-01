SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men from northwest New Mexico are facing federal charges for conspiring to commit fraud. William Ross Badoni and Elroy Harry were indicted on charges related to defrauding a federally funded student home in Aztec.

Prosecutors alleged the two men falsified construction bids for the school housing block, Kinteel Residential Campus, Inc., in order to help Badoni’s construction company win contracts – and the pay that comes with those contracts.

The two are also accused of submitting false ‘change orders’ to the school housing facility in order to boost their payout from the facility, which offers free and low-cost housing and meals to students in Aztec.

“The Department of the Interior (DOI) Office of Inspector General (OIG) is committed to protecting our Indian Country schools and dormitories, so the students receive the education and opportunities they deserve, and the educators and staff have the resources they need,” Jamie DePaepe, the special agent in charge for the DOI OIG, said in a press release. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate fraud in DOI programs to ensure those who defraud DOI programs are held accountable.”

If convicted, Badoni could face up to 20 years in prison, and Harry could face up to five years, prosecutors said.