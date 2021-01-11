New Mexico congresswomen discuss effort to remove Pres. Trump from office

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s newest congresswomen say they were stunned by the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Yvette Herrell have both publicly condemned the violence.

Leger Fernandez, a Democrat, says she supports the push to have President Trump removed from office and is asking for Republicans to get behind it. “They acknowledge that President Trump’s allegations of voter fraud were lies and they were a danger to our democracy,” said Leger Fernandez.

Herrell, New Mexico’s lone Republican is not one of them. She says it will not help reunite the country. “I don’t believe invoking the 25th or even going through a second impeachment is really healthy for the nation, and I think that it still puts fuel on the fire so I’m not in favor of that,” said Herrell.

Herrell, who initially objected to the certification of the results has now recognized Joe Biden as the next president. Meanwhile, at least 58 people have been arrested in connection to the assult.

The FBI has also released a poster, looking for suspects involved during the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. Some of the people already arrested have come from all over the county. If you have any information submit it at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

