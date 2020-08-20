New Mexico company wins contract at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Bill Miera CEO and Founder of Fiore Industries, at New Mexico’s Spaceport America during an event with Virgin Galactic. (courtesy Fiore/EDD)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department has announced that a New Mexico company that has ties to Spaceport America has been awarded a contract at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Fiore Industries Inc. has obtained a 10-year contract from JPL in Pasadena, California to provide campus-wide security and fire protection services.

The contract comes after Fiore has gained experience with smaller contractual work at NASA White Sands as well as Spaceport America. The company will expand its number of employees from 140 to 200 following the JPL contract transition on October 1.

The EDD reports that many of Fiore’s operations and support positions will remain in Albuquerque with about 30 employees located at Spaceport America as part of the company’s requirements for security and protection of Spaceport near Truth or Consequences.

“We are a New Mexico company and we try to do all the support out of Albuquerque,” said Bill Miera, founder and CEO of Fiore Industries. “We have all local vendors, hire engineers in Albuquerque, and even do our own manufacturing. The JPL contract means there are more high paying jobs coming to New Mexico.”

Fiore Industries. Inc is a global aerospace and defense provider that was founded in 1989 and provides turnkey mission support that ranges from engineering and technology solutions to base operations and support services.