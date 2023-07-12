RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen people showed up Tuesday night to the Taylor Ranch Library to voice their concerns about a project the New Mexico Gas Company is pushing for on the west side. It’s a proposed, liquefied natural gas storage facility on the outskirts of Rio Rancho, just north of Double Eagle Airport.

“This kind of infrastructure shouldn’t be being built anywhere,” one in attendance said.

The meeting hosted lawyers and others who oppose the project.

“The biggest concern is a fire, an explosion, an ignition that could cause an inferno. There’s been a number of liquefied natural gas infernos, really,” Mariel Nanasi, the executive director of the non-profit organization New Energy Economy, said. She and others believe the risks of the facility outweigh the benefits. “We have decided on behalf of this community, and at least a number of people online, they say, ‘No, we’re too afraid.'”

However, the gas company disagrees, saying the proposed $180 million project would be dependable, adding that these types of storage facilities have been used nationwide for decades.

“This facility will be safe. It will improve the reliability of our system, and it will save money for our customers. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be pursing it,” said Tim Korte, the communications manager for New Mexico Gas Company.

The Public Regulation Commission asked New Mexico Gas to look at solutions to prevent price hikes, like the one in February of 2021 during a big winter storm. This proposed project is that solution, keeping gas here instead of relying on a storage facility in Texas.

“We feel having a system here in the metro area, instead of out of state, is a really good idea for our customers,” Korte said.

While some at the meeting questioned that location, New Mexico Gas has said before the spot is ideal since it’s adjacent to a transmission pipeline.

“For our customers, they’ll have the gas here on our system, close to where they live when they need it, when it’s cold,” Korte said.

There will be a PRC hearing in October to decide the fate of the storage facility.