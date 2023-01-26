NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ten New Mexico businesses are getting state funding to help train new employees. The funding comes form the Job Training Incentive Program.

The funds will help support the training of 87 new employees and six interns at ten companies across New Mexico for January. The companies will be reimbursed 50% to 75% of their costs after training is finished and all program criteria is met. The program offers a higher percentage of training expenses to businesses that hire employees who graduated from a college in New Mexico in the last 12 months.

According to a release from the state’s economic development department, the ten companies are located in Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Moriarty, Raton, Santa Fe and Taos.