NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Members of the sports community in both New Mexico and Texas are doing what they can to support the University of the Southwest in Hobbs after a deadly bus crash on Tuesday night.

“A loss like this has a big impact on our community. It is a small tight knit community. Everybody knows each other. Thankfully everybody’s there for each other praying for reach other. It is a big impact on our community to see something like this happen,” said one Hobbs resident.

Of the USW golf teams, Coach Tyler James, 26, Mauricio Sanchez, 19, Travis Garcia, 19, Jackson Zinn, 22, Karisa Raines, 21, Laci Stone, 18, and Tiago Sousa, 18, died in the crash. USW students Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill are being treated at a Lubbock, Texas hospital with severe injuries.

Of the victims, Coach Tyler James of Hobbs is the only victim from New Mexico. Most of the group is from Texas, while other are from Colorado, Mexico, Portugal and Canada.

“It’s tragic beyond words,” said Texas Tech Senior Associate Athletics Director Rob Giovannetti. “We consider Hobbs part of our community as well and we’ve got lots of our fans and families in Hobbs.”

“It’s awful, it’s gut-wrenching,” said Lubbock Christian University Athletic Director Scott Larson. “My heart breaks for them on two levels obviously one as director of athletics and two as a parent myself.”

Texas Tech University says its football stadium will be lit in USW’s colors Wednesday night to honor those killed. After the crash, Midland College announced it would cancel Wednesday’s tournament play, and its flags will fly half staff through Friday. The University of New Mexico’s men’s and women’s golf teams are also extended their condolences.

Two other people who died in the crash were not connected to the University of the Southwest. Inside a pickup truck, driver Heinrich Siemens, 38 and a 13-year old passenger were killed in the crash.