CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico community is mourning the loss of two beloved business owners who died in a tragic crash. Brad and Chad Gunter were killed last Thursday when the city of Moriarty Fire Department said a semi went off I-40 and into a building.

The brothers owned Ribs BBQ and the news of their passing sent shockwaves through the East Mountain community. “There’s going to be a lot of support for the family of Ribs the people who work here for the business,” said community member Rose Mary Wilding.

From patrons of the restaurant to other business owners many are doing their part to help raise money for the Gunter families. That also includes Michael Foster, the chef at Yours, Mine and Ours Restaurant. Businesses started collecting donations over the weekend, the goal is to raise as much money as they can.

“Hopefully we can fill it up soon enough so I can call and have them come get it and we can start working on another round for the family,” said Foster.

A GiveSendGo page has also been created to help raise money. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.