New Mexico community heartbroken over vandalism to local legend’s home

HAGERMAN, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a New Mexico home that all the neighbors know and that kids visited often. They even called the woman who lived there Grandma Shirley. Now, they want to know who would stoop so low as to trash the place.

Shirley Dunnahoo, also known as Grandma Shirley, was a legend for helping local kids in Hagerman for decades. Her house was known as a place for local kids to hang out, and she would always have food out for them to eat.

She lived in the home for more than 50 years before she passed away in 2007. The home has been vacant for several years. It was broken into back in 2016, but now it has been vandalized.

“And to have all of a sudden windows being broke, and it’s not like they are trying to break in again. It’s just maliciousness, for no reason. To hear the pop of glass I think,” said Rufe Dunnahoo, Grandma Shirley’s son.

Shirley’s son said the outrage from the community over who would do this and the love for his mother is unreal. He could not believe how many people still love and remember his mother.

“I was literally blown away. I mean it almost, some of them brought me to tears,” said Shirley’s Son.

The community showed their support for Grandma Shirley in a Facebook post showing the windows broken in the home, and asking for information about who is responsible. The post has also turned into telling stories about Grandma Shirley and what she has done for Hagerman.

Her son said he does not want to press charges. He just wants the windows fixed.

“I would like to find whoever is doing it. I don’t want to hurt them. I’m going to make them pay for it,” said her son.

Grandma Shirley’s son wants to teach kids what his mom taught so many kids in the community: to care for each other and treat each other with respect.