New Mexico commission approves wildlife trapping changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Under a measure adopted Friday by the state Game Commission, trappers now have to complete an education course and new restrictions will be imposed on setting wildlife traps and snares around designated trailheads and on select public lands in New Mexico.

Trapping and snaring triggered emotionally charged debates during last year’s legislative session. A bill dubbed “Roxy’s Law” after a dog that was strangled by a poacher’s illegal snare on a lakeside trail would have banned traps, snares and animal poison on public land with few exceptions.

It never came to a floor vote. State wildlife managers suggested they tried to strike a balance, but trappers argued the changes are burdensome.