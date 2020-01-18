Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New Mexico commission approves wildlife trapping changes

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Under a measure adopted Friday by the state Game Commission, trappers now have to complete an education course and new restrictions will be imposed on setting wildlife traps and snares around designated trailheads and on select public lands in New Mexico.

Trapping and snaring triggered emotionally charged debates during last year’s legislative session. A bill dubbed “Roxy’s Law” after a dog that was strangled by a poacher’s illegal snare on a lakeside trail would have banned traps, snares and animal poison on public land with few exceptions.

It never came to a floor vote. State wildlife managers suggested they tried to strike a balance, but trappers argued the changes are burdensome.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞