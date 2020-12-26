New Mexico college receives grant from Chevron

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – One San Juan College program is receiving a grant from Chevron. The college got a boost for its equity, diversity, and inclusion program.

The $30,000 grant from Chevron will be used to provide help to students pursuing careers in stem and energy-related fields. Officials say the goal is to better prepare minority students for college-level courses in English, math, chemistry, and biology. The program is likely to launch before the start of the fall semester.

