PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you interested in working on windmills? A New Mexico college wants to teach you how to scale them.
Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso will host a 16-week climber training course.
It includes trips to Mesalands College in Tucumcari to climb the wind tower.
If you’re interested in more information, you can call 575-315-1120.