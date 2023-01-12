PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you interested in working on windmills? A New Mexico college wants to teach you how to scale them.

Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso will host a 16-week climber training course.

It includes trips to Mesalands College in Tucumcari to climb the wind tower.

If you’re interested in more information, you can call 575-315-1120.