New Mexico Civil Guard plans to run members in state sheriff's races

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A highly controversial self-proclaimed militia group plans to put its members up for elected positions in New Mexico. The New Mexico Civil Guard who call themselves constitutionalists, say their members are planning to run for sheriff in Bernalillo, Santa Fe, and Dona Ana Counties.

They told KRQE News 13 they want to oust what they call ‘unconstitutional sheriffs.’ The Civil Guard has been seen at Black Lives Matter protests, carrying guns and vocally supporting the second amendment saying they are there to keep the peace.

In June, they surrounded Steven Baca, the man who opened fire at an Old Town protest, to keep the crowd away from him. The Bernalillo County DA’s Office is trying to get a court order prohibiting the group from acting as law enforcement.

