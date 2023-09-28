NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When it comes to quality of life, pay, and access to health care, men and women are not created equal. A new study from WalletHub ranks cities in the United States and looks at living standards for women. They looked at 182 cities and compared them across 15 key indicators.

Along with the city’s overall ranking, they were also ranked regarding a woman’s economic and social well-being and their health care and safety. Two New Mexico cities made the list – Albuquerque (number 50) and Las Cruces (number 100).

Albuquerque was ranked 75 when it came to economic and social well-being, 54 in health care and safety, and had an overall score of 60.3. Las Cruces was ranked 148 for economic and social well-being, 49 in health care and safety, with an overall score of 53.49.

According to the study, Columbia, MD, is the best city for women, with an economic ranking of six and health and safety ranking of 14. South Burlington, VT, and Irvine, Fremont, and Santa Clarita, CA rounded out the top five.

Jackson, MS came out at the very bottom, with an overall score of 26.68, an economic ranking of 182, and a health and safety ranking of 177.

Each of the 15 relevant metrics for the two dimensions, each with a different weight, and graded on a 100-point scale. WalletHub then determined their overall score by averaging the totals of each metric.