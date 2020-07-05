New Mexico cities get creative with fireworks displays

News Alert
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho held its own event, called the 4th of July Drive-in Fireworks Extravaganza Saturday night.

A thousand cars were allowed into the City Center a couple hours before the fireworks display at nine. People News 13 spoke to say while Saturday’s event was a little different, it still made their night one to remember.

“This is just awesome and good on the City of Rio Rancho for throwing this on. It’s great to get out with my family and still be safe,” said David Sargent, who was in attendance. Cars had to be 18 feet apart with all guests required to wear a face mask.

Meanwhile, fireworks also went off in southeast New Mexico. Carlsbad held their own fireworks show after the annual parade was canceled. The City used high-altitude fireworks so people could view it anywhere in the community.

