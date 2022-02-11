NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Irrigation season is right around the corner for farmers in New Mexico but right now, the outlook seems to be another tough year ahead of them. At this point, most of New Mexico is still in a drought. Areas in Chaves, Union, and Colfax counties are all in the exceptional drought category.

“We’ve had some snow, the water situation I think folks are a little more optimistic right now, unfortunately, I think it’s too early,” said Jason Casuga, acting Chief Engineer with the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.

Now all they can do is wait to see what happens in March and the upcoming monsoon season. “We’re trying to get our ducks in a row before the water runs,” said Casuga. Casuga and the conservancy district spent some time down south with farmers this week figuring out what they can do with the water they have available right now and how to avoid lingering issues from last year.

“I think it’s prudent that we prepare for another difficult season,” said Casuga.

Meanwhile, Lemitar chile farmer, Glen Duggins, is running on faith. “We need snow in the mountains..in the northern mountains we need a lot of snow up there,” said Duggins.

Just like last year, Duggins will be relying heavily on his pumps this season. “We’re going to plant like we’ve always planted. You can’t quit,” said Duggins.

Even with pumps, a lot of it comes down to the unknown of what the forecast has in store for the next few months. “We want them to be prepared for as bad as it could be and then if we get rains again then so be it and we’ll celebrate that with them again,” said Casuga.

This year, the conservancy district is planning on getting the water out on March 7, starting in Belen. “The way they are saying they are going to roll the water out this spring it should work,” said Duggins.

That’s a whole month earlier than last year. “When there’s a will there’s a way and they have the will to do better, a more fair equitable job in delivering the water,” said Duggins.

Another issue they are facing is storage. The El Vado Dam will also be under repair this spring and will be completely unusable for at least a year.