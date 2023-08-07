ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite challenging conditions a local chile farmer is finding success by sending his product across state lines. Richard Sanchez says getting a successful crop has been a struggle the past few years.

Sanchez says he has been dealing with recent heat waves and being passed by for some of the bigger farms. He says he has now found a sustainable lifeline, by selling and shipping homegrown New Mexican chile to other states, like Arizona and California.

“This year, I’m going to say close to 100 pounds already and we weren’t even at that last year at this stage,” Sanchez said. He says everything he has been able to ship has been through word of mouth, or people finding him through social media.